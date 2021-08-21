Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dips slightly to 22,262

Selangor still tops the list with 7,011 Covid-19 cases, followed by Sabah (2,651), Sarawak (1,964), Kedah (1,880), Johor (1,558), Penang (1,459) and KL (1,220), to name a few. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― After a new record high of 23,564 daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, Malaysia registered a slight dip to 22,262 today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still tops the list with 7,011 cases, followed by Sabah (2,651), Sarawak (1,964), Kedah (1,880), Johor (1,558), Penang (1,459) and KL (1,220), to name a few.

Two other states recorded a two-digit increase, namely Putrajaya (41) and Perlis (38), while Labuan only recorded nine new cases.

This also brings Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 1,535,286.

MORE TO COME