Wan Junaidi urges political parties to end feud with Ismail Sabri’s appointment as PM

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 20 — Santubong MP Datuk Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar urged political parties to accept Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister and cooperate on guiding Malaysia through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said they should set aside all of their political differences and work together for the betterment of the country and its people.

“I hope all the component parties that have pledged support would stand united in helping the new prime minister in addressing issues at hand and not assert too much demand for appointment in the formation of his new Cabinet,” he said when commenting on Ismail Sabri’s appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Similarly, I would also like to call all the other political parties to give their fullest cooperation and support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s choice of prime minister so that Datuk Seri Ismail is able to fully focus on the crucial task of governing the country in this trying time,” he added.

Wan Junaidi also congratulated Ismail Sabri on his appointment, adding that it certainly carries a huge responsibility, particularly in resolving the Covid-19 issues.

Separately, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing also offered his congratulations to Ismail Sabri.

Masing, who is also Sarawak deputy chief minister, said Ismail Sabri has a very heavy task ahead, adding that he needs to bring back the divided house into one solid force to battle Covid-19, the deadly virus which had killed hundreds and caused untold miseries to Malaysians.

“Let our MPs, whatever our political affiliations are, put aside their differences, get behind our prime minister.

“He may not be your choice to be your prime minister, but you don’t have much of a choice. Ismail Sabri is legitimately elected by 114 out of the possible 220 MPs,” he added.

He said Ismail Sabri should be given a chance over the next 20 months to be Malaysia’s “commander-in-chief” and fight this dreaded covid19.

“Once Covid-19 is contained, we can return to normalcy. Then, if we wish, we can elect a peacetime prime minister using the normal democratic process,” he added.

“Please, do not test his ability to govern by betraying people’s trust on him.

“He is legally elected via our elected representatives. Give him a chance. His past records showed him to be a dedicated minister, hardworking, friendly and an honest person.

“And above all else, he is very loyal to the party which nominated him to stand during the 14th general election (GE14),” he said.