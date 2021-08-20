Penang RTD drive-through counter opens today

RTD director Adenan Md Isa said the service was made available from today until September 30 in conjunction with the National Month. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 20 ― The Road Transport Department (RTD) has opened its drive-through counter service to facilitate its customers to renew their licences.

Its director Adenan Md Isa said the service was made available from today until Sept 30 in conjunction with the National Month.

He said the initiative was introduce to avoid congestion at its offices, especially with Covid-19 still a threat.

“The drive-through counter facility involves the renewal of private driving (LMM) and motorcycle (LKM) licences.

“Business hours at the drive-through counters is from Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 8.30am to noon on Friday,” he told a media conference at the Penang RTD Headquarters near here, today.” he added.

Earlier, Adenan launched the Penang RTD office 64th National Month celebration installing the Jalur Gemilang on RTD vehicles at its headquarters here.

Meanwhile, he said, to date, about 100,000 active summonses for various offences had yet to be settled.

He urged the public to settle the summonses in the light of the 70 per cent reduction in compound offered by RTD from August 18 to September 16, 2021.

“However, for traffic offenders who have been blacklisted, they are required to go to the RTD offices (branch or state) for redocumentation process before payment can be made,” he added. ― Bernama