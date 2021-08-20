GPS sec-gen predicts Ismail Sabri will perform well

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Aug 20 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today said he believes that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has the ability to perform his tasks with excellence as the new prime minister.

He said he is confident and believes that Ismail Sabri’s appointment will breathe a new lease of life to the national administration in the fight against Covid-19 infections in the interest of all Malaysians.

“I used to work with him when he was the rural and regional development minister while I was the deputy minister under the Barisan Nasional government and I admired his leadership,” Nanta said in a statement posted on his Facebook.

Nanta, who is also the Kapit member of parliament, also congratulated Ismail Sabri for the appointment as the ninth prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon.

Separately, GPS Back-Benchers Club (BBC) deputy chairman Aidel Lariwoo said he is confident of Ismail Sabri’s abilities in leading the nation amid these turbulent times.

“We hope that with his leadership, we are able to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic as well as facilitate economic recovery,” he said.

Aidel, who is also Sadong Jaya state assemblyman, called on all Malaysians to give Ismail Sabri the chance to form his Cabinet and lead the government.

He also called other political parties to stop politicking and play their role in aiding Malaysia’s recovery from Covid-19.

Aidel said BBC fully supports the decision by GPS led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to nominate Ismail Sabri as the prime minister, saying that it has helped stabilise the political situation in the nation.

“It is our hope that the new federal government will be united and has the people’s best interest at heart,” he said.

“This is along with continuing the work of the previous government in returning Sarawak’s rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Federal Constitution and the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report 1962,” he added.