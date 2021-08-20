EMCO declared in nine Sabah localities, three in Johor starting Sunday

Motorists ride past barbed wire fencing amid the enhanced movement control order in Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Nine localities in Sabah and three in Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sunday to Sept 4, said National Security Council (NSC) director-general (security) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the EMCO in Sabah involved four localities in Kota Belud, two in Lahad Datu, two in Tawau and one in Tongod.

The localities involved in Kota Belud are Kampung Kulambai, Kampung Kulambai Kupang and Kampung Kulambai Dundai; Kampung Labuan; Kampung Ambong Tolus and Kampung Tuguson; while in Lahad Datu the affected areas are Cantawan Estate Housing, Silabukan and Perumahan Lestari Felda Sahabat 48.

The two localities involved in Tawau are Taman Millenium and Taman Kinabutan Ria while in Tongod, the locality is Kampung Tangkuyan.

Meanwhile, the localities involved in Pahang are Taman Balok Makmur and Kampung Seberang Sungai Ular in Mukim Sungai Karang, Kuantan and Flat Damai Taha, Temerloh.

"The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all EMCO (areas) are the same as those previously announced," he said in a statement on the EMCO today.

Rodzi said the EMCO in Bandar Sinsuran, University Condominium Apartment Phase 2 and Rumah Murah Kepayan in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended to Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Felda Sungai Panching Selatan, Kuantan, Pahang and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Lah, Chenderiang, Perak ended today, earlier than scheduled.

He said the NSC's decision was made after examining the Health Ministry's presentation on risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trends. ― Bernama