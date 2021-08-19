MB: Selangor to loan 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to CITF for states in need

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor has remaining stock of 500,000 vaccine doses which would be handed over to CITF soon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — Selangor will loan a total of 500,000 doses of vaccine which were purchased for the Selangor Vaccine programme (Selvax) to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for states experiencing a spike in cases.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor has remaining stock of 500,000 vaccine doses which would be handed over to CITF soon.

“This is as a loan before the stock is replaced and returned to us for use in the administration of the third dose sometime early or middle of next year.

“I have discussed this with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as he had asked us to help out with the vaccine doses, so we will channel them to CITF or the Health Ministry to be taken to the states in need of such assistance,” he told a virtual press conference here, today.

At the same time, Amirudin said Selangor was in the process of preparing for the state legislative assembly sitting scheduled to start on August 23.

“Among the motions that will be tabled is to amend the Selangor Legislative Assembly Standing Orders to allow hybrid sessions to be held.

Amirudin said the move was also as preparation should there be a pandemic or other challenges in holding face-to-face sessions in future.

He added that the assembly sitting would be held for nine days with strict adherence to the set SOPs and screenings would be conducted to enable the session to run safely and smoothly. — Bernama