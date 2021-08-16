Kit Siang: Malaysia needs Anwar as PM to introduce new policies to fight Covid-19

Lim said Anwar will introduce new policies to end the carnage of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — DAP's Lim Kit Siang today said that Malaysia needs his Pakatan Harapan (PH) counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that the Opposition leader will introduce new policies to better handle the Covid-19 outbreak which has killed more than 12,000 people nationwide.

“Anwar can bring in a new team and new policies to end the carnage of the Covid-19 pandemic and ignite a new Malaysian Dream.

“Unless there is new leadership and new policies, Malaysia is heading towards over 15,000 deaths and over 1.7 million Covid-19 cases when we grimly mark our 64th National Day on August 31,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that if the sitting Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob replaced the incumbent Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, there would be no changes of policies and the country would continue its way to doomsday.

“There will be no change of policy direction whether on the Covid-19 pandemic, economic revival or breakaway from the nation-building policies which have caused more and more observers to remark that Malaysia is stuck in the trajectory towards a failed state.

“Ismail Sabri as prime minister will mean more of the same policies of kakistocracy and kleptocracy which can only end up in Malaysia as a failed state,” he added.

Today, the nation’s attention will rest squarely on Istana Negara, where Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could be attending his final royal audience as the prime minister of Malaysia.

Muhyiddin is expected to meet with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and tender his resignation, finally conceding that he no longer commands the simple majority in Parliament needed to remain in his role.