Dr Adham: Nearly 33pc of Malaysian population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba during a press conference on Covid-19 developments at the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force headquarters in Putrajaya, June 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Some 32.9 per cent of the country’s population, or 10,734,415 people, have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine injections as of yesterday, said Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through an infographic shared on his official Twitter, he said 17,076,440 people or 52.3 per cent had received the first dose.

This brought the cumulative number of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday to 27,810,855 doses.

The infographic also showed 72.9 per cent of the adult population had received the first dose while 45.9 per cent had completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as of yesterday.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 15 Ogos 2021 ialah 27,810,855 dos. (Data setiap Isnin termasuk pelaporan manual seperti program² outreach)



415,875 dos pada 15 Ogos



Jumlah terima dos pertama ialah 17,076,440 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 10,734,415 orang terima dos kedua pic.twitter.com/YKDDiVn9bK — Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination rate, 415,875 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday with 143,671 for the first dose recipients and 272,204 doses as second dose.

NIP was launched on February 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama