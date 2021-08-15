Covid: Failure to comply with quarantine order triggers new cluster involving 41 cases

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the woman in the index case had interacted with villagers near a rubber plantation area. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — The failure of a 32-year-old woman to comply with the quarantine order has triggered a new Paka Kawiyan Cluster in Ranau today involving 41 positive Covid-19 cases, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi who is also the spokesperson for Covid-19 in Sabah said the woman in the index case was confirmed positive as a result of interstate screening and was found to have interacted with villagers in a rubber plantation area while trying to get internet access.

“As a result of a series of close contact screenings from July 29 to Aug 14, there was an increase in the number of cases among close contacts and social contacts of the index case. Of the 132 people screened, the cluster recorded 41 positive cases including 13 new cases today,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said the other two clusters recorded today were the Tangkuyan Cluster in Kinabatangan, a community cluster that recorded 129 positive Covid-19 cases, and the Segama Batu Satu Cluster in Lahad Datu, a workplace cluster involving 18 cases.

“The Tangkuyan cluster was sparked off by a 27-year-old female clerk at the Beluran oil palm plantation who attended the funeral of a family member in Kampung Tangkuyan in Kuamut, while the Segama Batu Satu cluster was triggered by a 40-year-old man at a tyre company,” he said.

He added the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah today was 1,665, taking the cumulative total to 105,102 cases, while the number of patients recovered today was 1,220 bringing the cumulative recoveries to 88,196 people while 5,268 patients are still receiving treatment.

“As of yesterday (Aug 14), 45.4 per cent or more than 1.25 million Sabah adults have obtained one dose of vaccine and 21.7 per cent or 599,823 people have completed their vaccination. The percentage of recipients who have completed vaccination is expected to increase next week when more people receive the second dose,” he said. — Bernama