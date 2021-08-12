Now, Sabah restricts dine ins to the fully vaccinated only

After more than a month of allowing dine-in operations, authorities have now restricted this to only those who are fully vaccinated. — Picture courtesy of Fish Guru Facebook page

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 12 — After more than a month of allowing dine-in operations, authorities have now restricted this to only those who are fully vaccinated and at “low risk” of Covid-19.

The state National Security Council updated its standard operating procedures tonight, which largely abides by the national standard for those under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan, including dine-in freedom for fully vaccinated individuals.

The latest SOP also states that capacity per table is 50 per cent and no children below the age of 12 years will be allowed into the premises.

Inter-district travel is restricted to essential services and those with emergencies but long-distance couples and parents who want to see their children will be allowed to cross districts with police permission.

As before, individual non-contact sports and recreational activities like taichi, archery, equestrian, fishing, golf, cycling, motorised sports and singles tennis will be allowed without restriction to those who are fully vaccinated.

However, hiking, one of the activities mentioned by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is still prohibited.

To spur domestic tourism, homestay and hotel operators will be allowed to host guests from the same district, also provided they are fully vaccinated. However, public amenities like the pool, gym, dining room and seminar room are off limits.

All other tourism activities are also still prohibited except if they can obtain prior permission to operate within a travel bubble.

Putrajaya previously announced the relaxation of SOPs for those who have been fully vaccinated from August 12.

Muhyiddin said the easing of the restrictions would apply to all phases of the NRP, adding inter-district travel will also be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase 2 of the plan.

However, the SOPs for Sabah were only released today.

Sabah had been allowing dine-in operations and some other activities to open up since June 29, against the advice of the federal government. Since then, cases have increased to record-breaking numbers and state authorities said that it will focus on expediting the vaccination process for the state.