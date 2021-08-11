JB mayor under three-day remand for probe into alleged kickbacks

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers escorting Johor Baru City Council Mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud (centre) out of the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 11 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been granted a remand order to detain Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud to assist with investigations into an alleged corruption case.

The three-day remand that starts today was approved by Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim.

Adib, 60, was taken to the Magistrates Court here this morning.

Johor MACC investigators are looking into the award of several projects to contractors in the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) jurisdiction, which were granted when Adib was its mayor, back in 2019.

Adib was appointed as MBJB mayor on November 17, 2019.

Adib, who was also the former MBIP Mayor, was nabbed yesterday at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here when he turned up to give a statement.

This is the first time in Johor’s history that a sitting mayor has been arrested for alleged bribery.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of MACC Act 2009 that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act by maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the total value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Johor MACC arrested a construction company owner and a city council assistant engineer for allegedly submitting false documents in dealings with MBIP last Monday.

The duo were believed to have obtained approval for works within MBIP’s jurisdiction from 2018 to last year. Their case is believed to be linked to Adib.