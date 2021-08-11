Health Ministry detects Covid-19 vaccination certificates being sold online, says its deputy minister

A Prisons Department personnel and a policeman hold up their vaccination cards after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at the Jalan Perak Health Clinic in Jelutong March 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GOPENG, Aug 11 ― The Health Ministry (MOH) has detected the sale of vaccination certificates, in the form of physical cards on an online platform, in the northern part of the country.

Its deputy minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said MOH Inspectorate and Legal Unit would take action against the party involved, adding that a police report had been lodged over the matter.

“We do not allow the sale of vaccination certificates because there will be individuals who claim they have already received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“The ministry never makes any procurement to issue the vaccination cards. If they want to dine-in at eateries or cross districts, they need to show the digital certificate on the MySejahtera application or the vaccination card issued by MOH,” he told reporters after visiting the public vaccination centre at the Social Welfare Department Complex here today.

Yesterday, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Department head Dr Mohd Rushdan Noor in a Facebook post revealed that physical Covid-19 vaccination certificates were being sold online at RM15 each.

In another development, Dr Noor Azmi said individuals who returned to Malaysia from overseas were required to register in the MySejahtera application to enable them to update their health status.

“At the airport, MOH staff will record all the information about their health to be uploaded into the MySejahtera application,” he said.

Previously, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysian travellers and non-citizens with homes in Malaysia (including Permanent Residents and Malaysia MY Second Home participants) who are fully vaccinated were allowed to undergo compulsory home quarantine on their return to the country and would be given digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO). ― Bernama