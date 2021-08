An Indian cremation ceremony is carried out during the Covid 19 pandemic at Sentul Hindu Crematorium, August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 211 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, MoH revealed this brings the death toll in Malaysia to 11,373 since the pandemic began early last year.

Furthermore, 1,053 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide in the same 24-hour period, with 546 of them needing breathing assistance.

