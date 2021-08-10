Elderly fisherman drowns after boat capsizes near Miri waters

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri Zone director Md Fauzi Othman said the body of Sadan Seman, 87, was found floating not far from the scene while his son Semido, 56, was rescued by other fishermen who arrived at the scene at about 12.45pm. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Aug 10 ― An elderly fisherman drowned while his son was rescued when the boat they were in capsized after being hit by huge waves while fishing about 11 nautical miles south-west of Kuala Miri, here, today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri Zone director Md Fauzi Othman said the body of Sadan Seman, 87, was found floating not far from the scene while his son Semido, 56, was rescued by other fishermen who arrived at the scene at about 12.45pm.

“Semido said the incident happened suddenly when strong winds and waves as high as three metres hit their boat causing the boat to capsize,” Md Fauzi said in a statement this afternoon.

He said Semido as well as Sadan’s body were brought to the Marina Bay Jetty, here, at about 1.30pm.

Following the incident, Md Fauzi asked fishermen here to postpone any of their activities if weather conditions did not permit.

“The maritime community is advised to prioritise safety, especially during rough seas and unpredictable weather. Practice safety measures by wearing a safety jacket and bringing along a personal locator beacon to make it easier for the MMEA to identify the location in the event of an emergency,” he added. ― Bernama