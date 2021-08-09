Dr. Adham: Over 24.5 million Covid shots administered as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A total of 24,542,437 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In an infographic post on his Twitter, he said that of this number, 15,772,101 individuals received their first dose while 8,770,336 people got their second dose.

“By percentage, 48.3 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose while 26.9 per cent has completed the two-dose vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, he said 389,641 doses were administered yesterday, with 156,816 being first-dose injections and 232,825 for the second jab.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country early last year. — Bernama