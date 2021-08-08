Malaysian leaders shower praise on Azizulhasni after keirin silver win at Olympics

Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, clinched the silver medal at the men's keirin final this morning. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s success in winning silver in men’s keirin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has heightened the sense of unity among Malaysians as leaders from across the political divide congratulated him for his gallant effort.

Messages of congratulations poured in on Twitter as soon as Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, clinched the silver medal this morning.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in his post, said: “My utmost congratulations to Datuk @AzizulAWANG! We are all proud of you!"

Also sharing in his success was Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

“It would be a lie to say we were not touched & proud of the powerful sprint of Datuk @AzizulAWANG in the final just now. THANK YOU & CONGRATULATIONS Jijoe!! Although you missed out on the gold, the #DemiMalaysia struggle which won you silver is still very valuable & meaningful and will be treasured forever!” Hishammuddin said.

Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also praised the Terengganu-born Mohd Azizulhasni, 33, for his achievement.

“Alhamdulillah and CONGRATULATIONS to our Silver medallist Datuk @AzizulAWANG! POCKET ROCKETMAN,” Mohamed Azmin said on his Twitter account.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated Mohd Azizulhasni, saying: “Congratulations to Datuk @AzizulAWANG for winning silver in keirin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games just now. You did your best!"

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng also conveyed his greetings. “Silver Medal! Congratulations Pocket Rocketman Dato' Azizulhasni Awang! Your are great! Jalur Gemilang will fly again in Tokyo 2020.”

In a dramatic final, Mohd Azizulhasni crossed the finish line just ahead of the Netherlands’ Harrie Lavreysen to clinch silver, while Jason Kenny of Great Britain retained his gold medal. — Bernama