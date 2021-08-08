Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to Tengku Adilah’s family

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of Yang Mulia Tengku Adilah Tengku Muhammad who died today.

Istana Negara, in a statement on its official Facebook account, stated that the late Tengku Adilah is His Majesty’s aunt.

“Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the passing of Allahyarhamah and hoped that her family will remain patient and strong in this difficult situation,” read the statement.

According to the statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also pray for Allahyarhamah’s soul to be blessed by Allah, and placed among the righteous. — Bernama