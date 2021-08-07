Masidi Manjun: Close contacts is biggest contributor to Covid-19 cases in Sabah

File photo of a senior citizen Yuen Mee Van, 81, receiving a Covid-19 jab during the Phase 2 Vaccination programme at the Sandakan Community Hall in Sabah, April 19, 2021. — Bernam

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — Close contacts continue to be the biggest contributors to new Covid-19 cases in the state, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said close contacts contributed 618 cases or 49.24 per cent from the total of 1,255 new cases recorded today.

“In addition, the symptomatic category involved 247 cases or 19.68 per cent while there were 131 cases or 10.43 per cent from cluster screenings.

“New cases obtained via targeted screenings at enhanced movement control order (EMCO) locations contributed 14.9 per cent or 187 cases, and others, 72 cases or 5.73 per cent,” he said in a statement, tonight.

However, he said the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah today recorded a slight drop of 36 cases compared to 1,291 cases recorded yesterday (August 6).

Meanwhile, Masidi said two new clusters were recorded in Sabah, namely, the Sarikan Cluster in Nabawan and the Lebuh Empat Cluster in Sandakan involving detainees in prison and a temporary detention centre. — Bernama