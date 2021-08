Hishammuddin: 14 localities in Pahang, Sabah under EMCO from Monday

Five localities in Pahang and nine in Sabah will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday to August 22. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Five localities in Pahang and nine in Sabah will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday to August 22.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the localities in Pahang are Felda Jengka 18 and Kampung Paya Besar Kertau in Maran; Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Bot, Karak in Bentong; Felda Sungai Panching Selatan in Kuantan and Jalan Feri Lama, Teluk Gading in Rompin.

“The EMCO in Sabah involves four housing areas in Semarak, Tawau, namely Taman Semarak Indah, Taman Semarak Jaya, Flat Sri Semarak and Taman Sejati.

“Other localities involved are Kampung Koidupan and Kampung Guunsing-Novunsu in Penampang; Kampung Marau in Sipitang; Kampung Baru Kimanis, Papar and Kampung Tanjong Kapor in Kudat,” he said.

Meanwhile he said the EMCO imposed on July 26 at several localities Perak, Pahang, Kedah and Sabah will end scheduled on August 8.

Hishammuddin said the localities are Medan Klebang Restu, Mukim Chemor, Kinta in Perak; Blok 5, Felda Keratong 7, Muadzam Shah, Rompin in Pahang; the workers’ hostel and construction site of Pendang Hospital, Pendang, Kedah.

In Sabah, the areas involved are Kampung Lajau dan Kampung Kota Klias in Beaufort; Kampung Tungkang in Kudat; Perumahan Ladang Kim Loong in Beluran and Kampung Telisai, Tungku, Lahad Datu.

The EMCO enforced at Taman Jaya Diri in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah since July 3 will be lifted earlier than scheduled on August 8.

Kampung Pituru Kinarut in Papar, Sabah which was placed under the EMCO on July 21 will also have their EMCO lifted on August 8, earlier than scheduled.

On the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance operation yesterday, Hishammuddin said 112 premises were ordered to close, while 261 individuals were compounded and 21 others remanded.

As for Op Benteng, he said three land vehicles were seized. — Bernama