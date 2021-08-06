Sabah inks deal to buy electric power from Sarawak

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor together with SESB Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid (second right) who represented Sabah's side in the agreement signing ceremony. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 ― Sabah’s state-owned utility company Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) signed a deal to buy electricity from neighbouring Sarawak for the next 15 years.

The chief minister’s department announced that Sabah would be importing 30MW via a 31-kilometre 275kV double circuit transmission line that will run from Lawas in Sarawak to Mengalong in Sabah.

“The trade is expected to begin by the end of 2023 once the grid expansion under Sarawak Energy’s Northern Agenda has connected Miri to the northern towns of Limbang and Lawas in Sarawak,” it said in a statement here today.

The selling price was not mentioned by either SESB or Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the initiative would boost Sabah's power supply system.

“It is an effort that will help spur Sabah's development as underlined in the five-year development plan, Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) launched earlier this year,” he said after virtually witnessing the signing of the Power Exchange and Interconnection Agreement ceremony at the State Administrative Centre (PPNS) near here.

He also said that the agreement was an important first step for the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) that aims to link infrastructures among Asean countries through the Asean Power Grid (APG).

“Through the agreement, the state government hopes to foster closer relations between Sabah and Sarawak as well promote greater cooperation in the future that will mutually benefit both states and their people,” he said.

The agreement was signed by SESB Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid and SEB Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Haji Sharbini Suhaili representing Syarikat SESCO Berhad.