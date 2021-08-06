Health Ministry: 95pc of permanent positions filled, 9,000 contract jobs also taken up

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah says 95 per cent of permanent positions has been filled in the Klang Valley. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the ministry has filled up to 95 per cent of permanent positions in the Klang Valley.

At a press conference this morning, he said the ministry has also asked the Public Service Department (JPA) for additional permanent positions.

“We have also filled close to 9,000 contract posts which will be placed in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

“We have also reassigned more than 2,490 from facilities across the country into the Klang Valley, including those from Sabah and Sarawak to be assigned in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan,” he said.

