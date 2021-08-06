Former factory supervisor charged with transmitting offensive communication on Covid-19 vaccination

A former factory supervisor in Singapore was charged in the Sessions Court here again today with transmitting offensive communications on the vaccination through Facebook. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A former factory supervisor in Singapore who was previously charged with spreading false news on a policeman who purportedly died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, was charged in the Sessions Court here again today with transmitting offensive communications on the vaccination through Facebook.

However, Muhammad Zaki Omar, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with improper use of network facilities by knowingly creating and transmitting the offensive communications with intent to annoy others through a Facebook account using the profile name ’Muhammad Zaki Omar’ at 8.44pm last April 4.

The post was read at 11.30am last April 5 at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set Oct 6 for mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad, when requesting for bail of RM5,000 in one surety, said the accused had been charged in the Kuala Kangsar Court under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 and was allowed bail of RM10,000, as well as ordered to surrender his passport.

Muhammad Zaki, who is now unemployed, is married with five children. He was represented by lawyer Asiah Abd Jalil. — Bernama