Covid-19 cases reach new high of 20,889, half from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia reports 20,889 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Covid-19 daily infections in the last 24 hours hit a record of 20,889 cases according to data released by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Selangor still tops the list with 8,792 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,483), Kedah (1,371), Sabah (1,291), and Johor (1,275) to name a few.

This is the second day running cases have breached the 20,000 mark, as Malaysia recorded 20,596 cases yesterday (August 5)

So far, the country has recorded 1,224,595 Covid-19 cases overall.

MORE TO COME