Report: DPM’s office says no separate address by Ismail Sabri this afternoon as rumoured

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — There will be no special announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today as rumoured earlier, a government official has confirmed.

In a report by Utusan Malaysia, the official attached to Ismail’s office affirmed the matter when contacted.

“No such announcement to my knowledge. If there is any, it will be informed,” the official was quoted as saying.

Malay news portal Sinar Harian had earlier reported that Ismail Sabri was expected to make a special announcement at 4pm today.

According to the report, the announcement concerned the stance of Barisan Nasional MPs who were keen on supporting the ruling government and is a response to an earlier announcement on the withdrawal of support by Umno.

Ismail Sabri’s purported announcement follows an earlier public address by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in announcing that a confidence vote will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September.