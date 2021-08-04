Foreign worker charged with attempting to bribe MMEA officer in Kedah

Noor Kalam was charged, along with another Rohingya man, with offering bribe of RM7,000 to a senior officer as inducement to not take action against him for attempting to smuggle 25 Rohingyas into the country by sea.

ALOR SETAR, Aug 4 — Rohingya labourer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with offering bribe of RM7,000 to a Maritime enforcement officer.

Noor Kalam Soyut Alam, 26, made the plea before Judge Harmi Thamri [email protected]

He was charged, along with another Rohingya man, with offering bribe of RM7,000 to Kedah/Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) Senior Maritime Enforcement Officer Mohd Faizal Ahmad as an inducement to not take action against him for attempting to smuggle 25 Rohingyas into the country by sea.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Padang Mat Sirat, Langkawi at 1am on 21 July 2020.

The charge, under Section 16 (b) (B) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Noor Kalam was not allowed bail and the court set Sept 2 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Kedah MACC Prosecuting Officer Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama