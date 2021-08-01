Communications minister: Media practitioners in Malaysia have shown dedication, professionalism

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at GSC Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur March 20,2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today commended media practitioners in the country for showing dedication and professionalism by reporting the latest news and feature stories with truth and fairness.

He also called on media practitioners to work together and focus on all efforts to fight Covid-19, protect the people’s wellbeing and ensure the country’s economic survival.

“I also would like to express my highest appreciation to the media who have worked hard to report accurate news while exposing fake ones especially when it comes to crises in the country,” he said in a Twitter post today.

Saifuddin also congratulated Sinar Harian and Malaysia Gazette on the occasion of their 15th and eighth anniversaries, respectively.

He hoped both organisations would soldier on to strengthen the country’s information delivery system. — Bernama