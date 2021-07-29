Johor announces RM4.15m additional allocation to help those affected by Covid-19

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — Johor has announced an additional allocation of RM4.15 million to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Its Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government yesterday agreed to provide the allocation to 56 assemblymen and 27 coordinating committees for the state legislative assembly (JPKD) as an addition to various efforts and initiatives implemented, especially the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package to help ease the burden of the people.

“Previously, in PRE Ihsan Johor 1.0, the Johor state government had provided an allocation of RM20,000 to all 56 assemblymen,” he said in a statement, today.

Hasni said that in the Johor Budget 2021, the state government also increased the allocation for opposition elected representatives, from RM50,000 to RM150,000.

Through the PRE Ihsan Johor 3.0, the state government also announced an allocation of RM50,000 to all assemblymen and JPKDs to help the needy in their respective areas.

“I hope with this additional allocation, all elected representatives and JPKD can provide assistance to more people who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama