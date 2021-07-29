Covid-19: Walk-in vaccination for senior citizens in Penang from Aug 2, says CM

Senior citizens wait to receive the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Starting August 2 and 3, senior citizens in Penang can walk into four vaccination centres (PPV) that have been identified to receive their Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

Chow said the decision was made through the state-level Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force meeting yesterday.

“Senior citizens, whether they have registered via the MySejahtera application or not, and have yet to receive any vaccination appointments can walk into the PPVs at Millenium Hall (Seberang Perai Utara district), SP Arena (Seberang Perai Tengah district), Jawi Multipurpose Hall (Seberang Perai Selatan district) starting August 2.

“Meanwhile, for the island, another mega PPV, namely the SPICE Convention Centre will start operating on August 1 with a capacity of 5,000 doses per day, and is set to receive senior citizens for walk-in vaccinations starting August 3, specifically for those who live in the Timur Laut and Barat Daya districts,” he said in a statement today.

He added that vaccine recipients are required to bring along their identity documents, especially their identity cards for the registration and immunisation process.

Chow said as of yesterday, Penang has achieved 51.1 per cent of the first dose vaccination rate.

“The state government promises to double our efforts in ensuring all adult population in the state receive at least one dose of the vaccine earlier than the initial target of early September,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said the Penang government would continue its 3T approach, namely testing, tracing and treatment, in the effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain in the state.

“What we can see now, including the highest number of cases reported yesterday, is due to mass screening conducted not only by the Penang Health Department (JKNPP) but also through the state’s free Covid-19 test programme and the initiative of industries,” he explained.

As of noon yesterday, there were 51 active clusters in Penang, 40 of which were from the manufacturing sector, workplace (seven), educational institution (two) and construction site (two).

“According to JKNPP report, a total of 155 factories have been ordered to close from January until July 26, compared to 17 factories last year,” he said. — Bernama