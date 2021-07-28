Kelantan sees rise in number of patients at Covid-19 quarantine centres after Aidiladha celebration, says official

Some of the patients who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Pengkalan Chepa Kelantan Islamic Rehabilitation Centre(PUTIK), Kota Baru, May 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 28 — There has been an increase in the number of patients admitted to Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs) in Kelantan after the Aidiladha celebration, said State PKRC director Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir.

He said this has resulted in 11 PKRCs reaching the capacity utilisation rate of between 80 and 98 per cent.

“Overall, there are 2,300 beds at all PKRCs in the state and the bed utilisation rate for some centres, namely at Pusat Tarbiah Islam Kelantan (PUTIK) in Pengkalan Chepa and Jubli Perak, Kota Baru, has reached 98 per cent.

“Therefore, we will reopen the PKRC at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Salor. We are also in the midst of identifying a location outside the Kota Baru district for the setting up of a new PKRC,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the Covid-19 Transport Unit at the Kelantan Malaysian Red Crescent Society office here today.

Yesterday (July 27), Kelantan recorded a total of 592 new Covid-19 cases and six new clusters.

Dr Mohd Zurairie said in order to avoid congestion at the PKRCs, patients would be discharged after undergoing the clinical evaluation.

He said for Category One patients who are asymptomatic, they will be monitored for at least 24 hours before being placed under the House Isolation Order (HIO).

“As for asymptomatic patients in other categories, they will be allowed to return home and placed under the HIO after being clinically monitored for a period of 48 to 72 hours,” he said.

However, Dr Mohd Zurairie said the decision to place the patients under the HIO would also be made based on other criteria, including their house condition and they must be contactable at all times to facilitate monitoring.

“Those who are placed under the HIO will also be registered at their respective district health offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said more than 50 per cent of clinical beds at two hybrid PKRCs in the state were occupied by patients from Categories Three and Four, aged 20 to 40.

He said previously, most of the clinial beds at the Gelanggang Seni and Tanjung Chat PKRCs which were set up last May, were occupied by the elderly.

“However, since a month ago, more than 50 per cent of the 70 clinical beds at the two hybrid PKRCs in the state have been occupied by young patients in Categories Three and Four,” he said.

Dr Mohd Zurairie said this development is a testament to the effectiveness of the vaccination programme for senior citizens in the state. — Bernama