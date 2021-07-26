Speaker: Two MPs, 12 Parliament staff found Covid-19 positive during last week’s screenings

Azhar advise all lawmakers to use two face masks to curb the spread of the virus. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Up to eight MPs have been forced to sit out the first day of the Special Parliamentary Sitting today, two for testing positive and the rest for being close contacts.

This was revealed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun during his opening address at today’s sitting, saying these were the results obtained during last week’s screening.

“Just to inform the House that a total of 12 Parliament staff have been found positive for Covid-19 and 58 more have been forced to undergo quarantine for being close contacts.

“A total of two MPs have also been found positive and around five or six more MPs have also been quarantined for being close contacts,” he said.

As such, Azhar, also known as Art Harun, said all lawmakers were strongly advised to use two face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

MORE TO COME