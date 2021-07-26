Dr Adham: Over 17 million Covid-19 jabs administered as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Eastin Hotel in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A total of 17,317,553 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme since it started last Feb 24 until yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba , through his Twitter posting, said that as of yesterday, 5,519,845 recipients or 16.9 per cent of the population had completed both doses of the vaccination.

“Some 36.1 per cent, or 11,797,708 recipients had received the first dose,” he said.

He said 399,135 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, with 281,481 of them to the first dose recipients, and 117,654 for second dose recipients. — Bernama