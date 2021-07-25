Covid-19: Kelantan records first Delta case

Dr Izani said the case has been classified as a sporadic case. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BHARU, July 25 — Kelantan has detected its first case of the Covid-19 Delta variant, involving a woman in Pasir Puteh who was confirmed positive on Friday (July 23).

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the woman had also been infected with Covid-19 before.

He said the case has been classified as a sporadic case.

“Therefore, I expect that this Delta variant infection is already present in the community and this is very worrying,” he told a press conference at his office at the Kota Darul Naim Complex, here today.

As such, Dr Izani called on all Kelantan residents to be more vigilant and improve the level of compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) to avoid being infected.

“The cooperation of the people, including the leaders in terms of compliance with the SOP is very important at this time to curb the spread of this virus. If there is no important business, do not go out and do not go for a walk.

“Always wear a face mask and practise physical distancing so that there is no contact with each other because it can easily spread when there is physical contact between people,” he said.

Yesterday (July 24), Kelantan recorded 502 new positive cases and 2,625 cases are still undergoing treatment. — Bernama