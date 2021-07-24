Dr Noor Hisham: Over half Covid-19 patients in Klang Valley under Category 4 and 5

The Health director-general, during a press briefing this evening, said a total of 826 or 10.1 per cent of patients in the Klang Valley are classified as those within Cat-5, while 3,473 or 42.5 per cent of patients are at the Cat4 stage that requires supplementary oxygen supply. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — More than half of the 8,067 patients currently admitted in hospitals in Klang Valley for Covid-19 are within Category (Cat)-4 and Cat-5 of infection, or at the stage that requires immediate medical attention, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general, during a press briefing this evening, said a total of 826 or 10.1 per cent of patients in the Klang Valley are classified as those within Cat-5, while 3,473 or 42.5 per cent of patients are at the Cat4 stage that requires supplementary oxygen supply.

“Even though there is only small increase in patients within Cat-4 from the daily case numbers, it should be noted that these cases will remain in the hospital for an average of 14 days.

“While those in Cat-5, they are normally in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) for an average of 21 days,” he explained during the press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 2,430 or 29.75 per cent of patients are those within Category 3, the stage where patients start to exhibit symptoms of lung inflammation.

“Our focus in the hospitals now is on treating patients within Cat-3, Cat-4, and Cat-5, where God willing with effective treatment, new medications and sufficient oxygen supply, their conditions can improve,” he said.

Patients within Categories 1 and 2, or those with slight or no symptoms, make up around 17 per cent of all cases in the Klang Valley, he said, with 717 in Cat-2, and 721 Cat-1 patients.

He explained that despite diagnosed as Cat-1 or Cat-2, some of these patients with do end up being hospitalised due to other ailments or co-morbidities they are suffering from.

“They might suffer from some other co-morbidities and risks that require them to be admitted, like diabetes, hypertension and such.

“So there are those within Cat-1 and Cat-2 who are admitted into hospitals when their risk assessment shows a high risk, or if when they need treatment for the other ailments,” he said.

From today’s 15,573 new Covid-19 cases, 29 were listed within Cat-5, 74 in Cat-4, 102 cases in Cat-3, 7,095 cases in Cat-2, and 8,273 cases listed as Cat-1 patients.