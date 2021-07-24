Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia begins probe on helicopter picking up ‘nasi ganja’ order in Ipoh

A helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh yesterday to collect 36 packets of the city’s famous Nasi Ganja. — Picture via social media

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 24 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has started investigation to determine whether the helicopter that landed at a field here yesterday to pick up a “nasi ganja” order had violated regulations.

CAAM, in a statement, said it was investigating to determine if the flight by the Bell 505 helicopter, operated by Systematic Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd (SAS), had breached any regulations under the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs).

The helicopter landed at the Ipoh City Council field at 10 am yesterday and returned to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, in Selangor, at 11:02 am, as filed in its flight plan, it said.

According to media reports, the helicopter landed in Ipoh allegedly to pick up an order of 36 packs of the city’s famous, addictive nasi kandar, dubbed ‘nasi ganja’, ordered by customers in Kuala Lumpur.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, who confirmed the incident, said investigation would be conducted against the individual and helicopter company involved under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Act 342) for violating the prohibition on inter-state travel. — Bernama