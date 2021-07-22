Bukit Aman suspends Kajang sub-inspector nabbed while partying at his own police station

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the action was taken after the sub-inspector was tested positive for ganja, and he has been remanded for two days to assist in the investigation into the case. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A police station chief who was arrested for allegedly having a party at his own police station in the Kajang district last Tuesday, has been suspended from his duties effective today.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the action was taken after the sub-inspector was tested positive for ganja, and he has been remanded for two days to assist in the investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, he said the remaining seven individuals comprising three policemen and four civilians involved in the party who had also been detained in the police raid have been released on bail.

“JIPS is still conducting further investigations on the misconduct and indiscipline of the police personnel involved while the others have been handed over to the relevant divisions for further investigation and action,” he told Bernama, today.

Last Tuesday, four policemen — the sub-inspector, two corporals and a support corporal — along with four women were arrested while partying in a special room at the police station in a raid at about 6 pm.

In the raid, police also confiscated several bottles of water suspected to be ketum juice, bottles of liquor, speakers, disco lights, a microphone and television. — Bernama