Aidiladha: Covid-19 patients at MAEPS quarantine centre remain resilient despite losses, heartache

An imam leads Aidiladha prayers at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park 2 in Serdang on Hari Raya Aidiladha July 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, July 20 — “Be patient and be calm” – that’s what patients at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) have been telling themselves, on the morning of Aidiladha celebration today.

Samsiah Safar, 61, said that she felt sad being away from her family during the celebration which was usually celebrated together.

“I feel sad as I’ve never been away from my children and grandchildren. What makes me really sad is when my husband and children said that they would miss my rendang dish this year,” she said, in tears.

Samsiah, who has been admitted to the centre for the past five days as a category 3 patient, is suffering from pneumonia, but she does not need oxygen and is now recovering.

“I accept this as a test. I hope all Malaysians will abide by all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and be responsible by getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and the community,” she said.

For a young patient, Mummhad Adif Nazman, 13, he prayed that his father, who is now in a critical condition since he was admitted at the Banting Hospital four days ago, to make a full recovery.

Mummhad Adif, who contracted the virus from his father, is currently undergoing quarantine alone at the centre, for the past four days.

“My father now needs oxygen and I pray that he stays strong and recovers quickly. I also pray for my mother, who is now being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, to recover. That is my daily prayer, for my parents to make full recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, another patient, Noor Azilah Sahlan, 47, described Aidiladha this year as very challenging, with the passing of her beloved husband on Friday.

“I accept his passing as fated,” the mother of six said, adding that her late husband was admitted to the Klang Hospital on July 5, but died on Friday and was laid to rest yesterday.

“It is just so sad that I was unable to see my husband’s face for the last time. My husband’s funeral rites, recorded by my son, will now be my companion,” said visibly grief-stricken Noor Azilah.

Another patient, Siti Zaleha Uda, 69, prayed that her husband, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), recovers, as he has been unconscious for the past 10 days.

“I feel so sad as my husband is still in the hospital, fighting for his life. I pray every day for my husband to recover soon, so that we all can be together again.

“On the other hand, Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), the quarantine that my children are going through at the moment will end on July 24. I would like to tell my children not to worry about me here, as there are friends and healthcare workers here and we are looking after each other,” she said. — Bernama