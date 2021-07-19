Covid-19: 250,000 doses to be received under Selvax industry programme from July 23, says state exco

The programme provides five vaccine administering centres (PPV), namely, at the Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara; Evo Mall, Bandar Baru Bangi; Hotel De Palma, Shah Alam; Aurora Place, Bukit Jalil and Kompleks Sukan Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), Kelana Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — A total of 250,000 doses of vaccine will be received through the Selangor Vaccine (Selvax) Industry programme under the Operation Surge Capacity plan to be implemented in stages in the Klang Valley from July 23 to 30.

State Executive Councillor (Exco) for Trade and Industry, Datuk Teng Chang Kim and the Exco for Housing, Urban Well-Being and Entrepreneur Development, Rodziah Ismail in a joint statement said the vaccine supply was in line with the announcement made earlier by coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin and Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The vaccine supply for the first and second dose in the second phase currently amounts to about 40,000 doses, according to the statement.

Any company or industry interested to participate in the Selvax Industry programme in the state could apply and get their workers vaccinated by visiting https://vax.selangkah.my or contacting 1-800-22- 6600 for more information.

The programme provides five vaccine administering centres (PPV), namely, at the Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara; Evo Mall, Bandar Baru Bangi; Hotel De Palma, Shah Alam; Aurora Place, Bukit Jalil and Kompleks Sukan Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), Kelana Jaya. — Bernama