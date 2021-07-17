SDMC: 388 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 17 — Sarawak today recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN, in a statement today, said the addition of new cases today brought the total cumulative number of cases in the state to 71,039.

Among the districts recording the highest cases in Sarawak today are Kuching with 194 cases, Serian (44) and Sibu (28).

“A total 407 cases have recovered today while 5,061 cases were still active and being treated,” said JPBN.

In addition, no deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the last two days in Sarawak and, with this, the number of cumulative deaths stays at 443 cases.

According to the statement, a new Covid-19 cluster was detected today, namely, the Bedup Longgo Cluster involving a village in Serian.

“A total 93 individuals were screened from this cluster with 24 testing positive, including the index case,” said JPBN. — Bernama