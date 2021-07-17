Covid-19: SOP relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals to be decided next week, says PM Muhyiddin

People taking the Covid-19 jab during the launch of the Prihatin vaccination service at Grand Seasons Hotel July 15, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUCHONG, July 17 ― The easing of restrictions for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be decided at the National Recovery Council meeting next week, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the proposed relaxation would serve as a benefit or incentive for those who have completed the two-dose vaccination.

“... and after this we will announce the details on the relaxation for those who have received two doses so that they would not continue to be tied down (by restrictions). There must be some advantage for them,” he told reporters after visiting pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd here today.

Muhyiddin said the relaxation might include permission to go shopping or cross districts when the movement control order is in force.

This would be in line with the opening of more economic sectors when states transition to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), especially in the Klang Valley.

Muhyiddin said the government is now focusing on the vaccination process in the Klang Valley in a bid to quickly reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in these areas.

“We have set up a task force to, among others, ramp up vaccination in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“Now we have a supply of three million vaccine doses for people in this region to ensure a reduction (in new cases) in the next two or three weeks, so that it can enter Phase Two of PPN soon,” he said.

However, the people are reminded to continue adhering to the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama