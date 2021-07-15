Dr Adham: Administration of 434,828 Covid jabs yesterday highest so far

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The 434,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered yesterday, is the highest number registered so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.
Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter account, Dr Adham said out of the total, 279,938 individuals received the first dose and 154,890 the second dose.
Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 pada 14 Julai 2021 ialah 434,828 dos, yang tertinggi setakat ini.— Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) July 15, 2021
Dos 1 : 279,938
Dos 2 : 154,890
Sila daftar di MySejahtera, https://t.co/jWUzMEwwWM Tel 1800888828 pic.twitter.com/izmdpdrKZH
This brings the total number of vaccines dispensed nationwide since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) was implemented on Feb 24 to 12,647,558 doses.
“With this development, the total number of individuals who have completed both doses of the vaccine stands at 4,003,266 or 12.3 per cent of the Malaysian population,” he said. — Bernama
Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 14 Julai 2021 ialah 12,647,558 dos.— Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) July 15, 2021
434,828 dos pada 14 Julai, yang tertinggi setakat ini.
Jumlah yg terima dos pertama ialah 8,644,292 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 4,003,266 orang telah terima dos kedua.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/WOflSWUt0O