Muhyiddin: Two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed in Klang Valley, N. Sembilan

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits the ICU ward treating Covid-19 patients at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, July 13 — Two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine expected to arrive at the end of this month will be distributed in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan for use starting early August.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was aimed to expedite the vaccination process and curb the spread of the coronavirus in high-risk areas.

He said for the same purpose, all existing Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CACs) will operate daily with the hiring of additional staff was and still being done by the Ministry of Health.

“Taking into account the presence of patients with breathing difficulties, the CACs will also be equipped with oxygen supply for the patients while they wait to be referred to either the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre or hospital.”

He said this to reporters after visiting Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here today.

Muhyiddin said based on the data on July 11, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Selangor was 286,352, while in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, 88,958.

“They made up 45 per cent of the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country,” he said.

He added that for deaths due to Covid-19, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had recorded 2,700 deaths so far or 44 per cent of the nationwide death toll. — Bernama