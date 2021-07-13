In Kedah, police rescue Indonesian woman from suspected exploitation

Kedah Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Suresh Kumar said the 26-year-old woman was rescued at 5.45pm by a team of policemen from the department following a public complaint. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, July 13 — An Indonesian woman believed to be a victim of exploitation by her employer, was rescued by the police in a raid at a restaurant in Tandop, near here, yesterday.

Kedah Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Suresh Kumar said the 26-year-old woman was rescued at 5.45pm by a team of policemen from the department following a public complaint.

“The woman, who is from Medan, Indonesia, has been working for four years without being paid, besides working overtime. In addition, the victim’s passport has also been kept by her employer.

“The victim was rescued pursuant to Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 to be placed in a shelter under an interim protection order,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police also detained a local woman in her 40s who was the victim’s employer, to assist in the investigation.

Suresh said the victim and the local woman were taken to the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 12 of Atipsom 2007.

“The police will continue efforts to curb human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities in the state, and the public can channel any information to us at 04-7741403 extension 105,” he said. — Bernama