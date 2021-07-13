I was at the IDCC PPV in Shah Alam July 9-12. Now what? Here is Khairy’s advice

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam May 31, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Those who were at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam for their vaccinations from July 9 to 12 must monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms, said Minister in Charge of the Covid-19 National Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Khairy Jamaluddin.

His advice came after he revealed today that 204 out of 453 workers and volunteers at the vaccine distribution centre (PPV) tested positive for Covid-19 after a mass screening yesterday.

“Due to the high infection rate in the Klang Valley, it is hard to determine whether the source of the infection is from the IDCC or elsewhere.

“The CITF advises those present for vaccination at the IDCC from 4pm on July 9 to monitor their symptoms for 10 days, as we have determined that exposure would most likely have occurred then.

“The symptoms will be different from the side effects of the vaccination,” he said during a virtual press conference today.

Khairy added that those with symptoms should take a Covid-19 test immediately.

“The issue right now is to only test when you have symptoms. That is the basic pandemic management approach right now.

“We are extending the same principle to the IDCC case,” he said.

Covid-19 symptoms are usually more severe than vaccine side effects, such as mild fever and joint ache for one or two days.

Medical experts said those who experience persistent coughs, as well as a loss of smell and diarrhea should get a Covid-19 test as these are not caused by the vaccination.

Khairy also said he will update the numbers of those vaccinated and unvaccinated workers who had tested positive.

However, he confirmed that none of them exhibited serious symptoms.

In a statement this morning, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said the decision was made to close the IDCC PPV immediately once it was known last night that there were Covid-positive cases among workers at the facility.

The PPV is slated to reopen tomorrow once sanitation work has been carried out.

“As an added precaution, the CITF also recommends that those who received their vaccinations at the IDCC between June 29 and July 12 conduct a self-assessment and get tested for Covid-19 should they have any symptoms,” the statement read.

The CITF added that those scheduled to get vaccinated at the IDCC today will be given new appointments as soon as possible.

Those who require more details are advised to call 03-88934303.