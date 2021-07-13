As new Covid-19 cases go over 11,000-mark, Dr Noor Hisham says due to more targeted tests in EMCO areas

In a press conference, the Health director-general said targeted tests were carried out in Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and north Seremban. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The massive rise in new Covid-19 cases today is due to increased testing in areas that are placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a press conference, the Health director-general said targeted tests were carried out in Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and north Seremban.

“If we look at today’s test numbers, 52,115 were tested using the RTK-Antigen (Antigen Rapid Test Kit) at the field.

“This shows that many employers are currently having their employees tested and this also includes testing among communities,” he said,

Malaysia today saw a spike in Covid-19 infections with a record high of 11,079 new infections in a single day.

