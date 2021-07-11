SDMC: New Covid-19 cases fall below 300 in Sarawak

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 11 — New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have dropped to 270 infections compared to 352 yesterday, according to Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

The total today saw new cases in Sarawak falling below 300 after reporting more than 300 cases in the past few days.

According to JPBN, from the total positive cases today, 169 cases were individuals who were close contacts to positive Covid-19 cases, 49 cases were individuals in existing active clusters and 48 cases were screened at health facilities.

“Four were import cases,” said JPBN in a statement today. — Bernama