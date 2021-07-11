NSC: 63 factories, business premises, construction sites shut down for ignoring Covid-19 prevention protocols

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — National Security Council (NSC) has halted the operations of 63 factories, business premises and construction sites for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the task force on the matter has inspected a total of 83,068 premises as at yesterday.

“It included inspections of 1,915 factories, 18,278 business premises, 574 construction sites and 192 workers’ accommodation hostels.

“Of the total, 63 premises covering factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered to close for failing to comply with SOPs set by the government,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Ismail said that the government will not compromise with factories and business premises that violate stipulated regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Last week, The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is allowing several more economic sectors in Selangor to operate, despite the current enhanced movement control order (EMCO) covering most of the state.

The ministry listed the sectors permitted to reopen as: electrical & electronics and its supply chains; aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul; as well as the machinery and equipment for the production of healthcare and food and beverage products.

The ministry said the decision to reopen these sectors was made in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.