MACC probe won’t hamper management of Air Kelantan, says MB

A 60-year-old former AKSB general manager and two others have been remanded by the MACC for three days to assist a graft probe. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations into Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) will not affect the management of the state-owned subsidiary.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said AKSB would not be affected while the company’s former general manager is being investigated.

“There shouldn’t be any problems with AKSB management.

“The state government has taken note that investigations are being conducted and we will give our full cooperation.”

He said this to reporters after checking on the Vaccination Outreach Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Falahiah, Pasir Pekan, here today.

Last Friday Bernama reported that a 60-year-old former AKSB general manager and two others have been remanded by the MACC for three days to assist a graft probe involving projects worth over RM27 million from 2015 to 2019. — Bernama