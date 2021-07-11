MACC nabs Datuk in Penang for alleged RM16m bribe

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the chairman of a real estate company’s board of directors, with the title Datuk, today on suspicion of accepting bribes amounting to over RM16 million.

According to sources, the suspect allegedly accepted bribes from a director of a developer, with the title Tan Sri, in return for appointing the developer’s company for a joint venture project carried out on a cooperative-owned land for development purposes.

The sources said the suspect faces over 160 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA 2001) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFAPUAA 2001).

“The Datuk’s arrest is based on investigations and operations carried out by the MACC in August last year,” the sources said, adding that the suspect would be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court tomorrow for accepting bribes and valuables estimated at more than RM16 million.

It is learned that he would also be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on July 15.

When contacted, Penang MACC director Lim Bee Kean confirmed the arrest. — Bernama