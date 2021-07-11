Kelantan health director: Covid-19 vaccination centres in state capable of administering 30,000 vaccine doses a day

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TUMPAT, July 11 —The daily Covid-19 vaccination capacity in Kelantan can be increased from the current 15,000 doses to 30,000 doses with more than 400,000 doses of the vaccine expected to arrive in the state this month.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said there are six types of vaccination centers (PPV) in Kelantan, comprising 18 public PPVs, 10 hospital PPVs, including at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, two private hospital PPVs and more than 20 General Practitioner PPVs.

“All these PPVs are capable of administering 30,000 doses daily vaccine doses a day,” he said when met by reporters at the Vaccination Outreach Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Falahiah, Pasir Pekan, here today.

He said the 438,000 vaccine doses for Kelantan this month will arrive in the state in stages.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has agreed to provide its helicopters to facilitate the vaccination programme in the interior areas of Kelantan.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has agreed to help the Health Department to implement a vaccination programme in areas that are difficult to access by land vehicles. We have prepared the schedule for the programme, expected to be carried out in the middle of this month or early August,” he said.

On June 17, National Covid-19 Immunisation Program Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government would supply the single-dose Covid-19 CanSino vaccine to Kelantan, starting this month.

He said the vaccine would be given priority to residents in rural areas, including Orang Asli settlements. — Bernama