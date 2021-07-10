No shortage of oxygen supply at Selayang Hospital, says Selangor State Health Department

Selangor State Health Department director Datuk Indera Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said neither the hospital nor its staff were involved in a fundraising initiative which was circulated on WhatsApp on July 7, indicating that there was a shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital. — Screen capture via Google Maps

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — There is sufficient oxygen supply at Selayang Hospital, Selangor State Health Department director Datuk Indera Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said.

In a statement today, he said neither the hospital nor its staff were involved in a fundraising initiative which was circulated on WhatsApp on July 7, indicating that there was a shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital.

“Selayang Hospital management or any of its staff did not ask for anyone to raise funds on behalf of the hospital.

“Selayang Hospital has 1,325 ports and for now has sufficient supply of oxygen,” said Indera in the statement.

Earlier this week, a post claiming the hospital’s oxygen tank supply had fallen to critical levels surfaced on both WhatsApp and Facebook, along with a bank account number for donation purposes.

Selayang Hospital has also since clarified that the claims were untrue.